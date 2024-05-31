Telstra disruptions near Eden as Mt Bimmil station upgraded

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station at Mt Bimmil by adding additional infrastructure to bring better 4G services to the area.
The work will also prepare the network for 5G coverage to be provided once the 3G network closes in August 2024.
The works will require a series of temporary outages or reduction in mobile coverage.
The Telstra base station at Mt Bimmil provides broad reception to the areas from South Pambula to Boydtown.
Overlapping coverage to these areas will continue to be provided from the base stations at Pambula, Nethercote, Eden and Wonboyn while the work takes place.
Improvements will temporarily impact Telstra mobile customers at various times from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 9. Work has been scheduled to ensure the site is on air over the long weekend.
Disruptions will be experienced from 7am Saturday, June 1, to 5pm Friday, June 7, with the site expected to be off air for this entire period.
Landline services, NBN internet and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Any calls to Triple Zero (000) from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said while crews needed to work during daylight hours for safety, the site will only be switched off as necessary and back on as quickly as possible.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work, but once it's completed it will mean better mobile services for local residents," Mr Taylor said.
The rollout of 5G connectivity for the first time- at Mt Bimmil meant customers with compatible devices will be able to enjoy a better mobile experience.
The upgrade also brings added benefits for customers on the Telstra 4G network with more capacity, better network connectivity and less congestion in peak times, Mr Taylor said.
