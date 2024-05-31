Eden karate dojo's medal haul at national championships

The young members of Sankai Goju Karate Eden have had outstanding results at a recent national tournament.
Ten students of the Eden dojo entered round one of the National All Styles Karate Competition at the ACT Institute of Sport.
It was a cold early start but coaches Malcolm Sensei and Alicia Sempai, as well as Kaicho Robert Graham were very proud of everyone's commitment and efforts.
Gold medals were awarded to Pablos Demetriou, Eva Lineham, Ceriah McKean and Zalia Tate.
Sempai Alicia Gauld won two gold medals and one silver.
Silver medals were also awarded to Nathaniel Stewart, Hamish Kettle, Dylan Montagner, and Christian Montagner.
Zeke Tate came home with a bronze.
"Six gold medals, five silver medals, and one bronze medal - what a fantastic effort," Kaicho Robert said..
"I'm very proud to say that I'm your head instructor and I know that Malcolm and Alicia feel the same.
"We would also like to say thank you to Shihan Glen Gibbons [ACT state director of National All Style Karate] and all the referees and all who were involved with the the day."
Shihan Glen Gibbons said it was "a huge day" and a great success.
"We had dozens of competitors vying for medals in around 50 different divisions.
"I would like to say a special congratulations to all the competitors, you all showed great sportsmanship regardless of the outcome, and you should be very proud.
"This is what it's all about!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.