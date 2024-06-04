Award-winning distillery's big dreams in new space

With a wall of windows allowing patrons to gaze over Panboola Wetlands, and high ceilings that are acoustically fit for musicians, Nine Circles Distillery's new Pambula location is something else.
Owners Cat and Ben Coathup and their business partner Jason Ball, three lifelong friends who had dreams of building a successful distillery, said they originally thought the new building was too big for where they were.
Cat shared how her favourite quote was "if your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough", so after deep consideration they pounced at the opportunity to add this establishment to their venture.
Although Ben said the distillery was three to five years ahead of their business plan projections, the building was going to provide scope for further growth and adaptation to new products.
"We quickly recognised that premises like this don't come up in this area often, it's a once in a generation type thing, and that we should do as much as we could to explore and try and get it," Ben said.
"We're probably three to five years ahead of where we thought we'd be and where our business plans had us," he said, before his wife and business partner Cat, continued.
"We sat down and looked at the benefits of being here, and our list of all the things we could have in a venue, what were the most important, it ticked every single one of those," she said.
Benefits included a location close to their home in Mount Darragh where their previous distillery was located, being large enough for a cellar door and production in one location, and acoustics and ambience perfect for musicians.
There was currently a food truck parked within that sold a menu of tasting paddles, but the owners said they were hoping to change it to a container bar with rooftop VIP section, turn off house lights and add more festoon bulbs.
Shelves contained fruit segments for drinks, rim sugars in four flavours, smaller three pack gin gift packs, and gins that won awards at both the 2023 Melbourne Royal Distilled Spirit Awards, and the 2023 Australian Gin Distillers Awards.
The name 'Nine Circles' originated from a poster Ben had on his wall as a teenager, of Divine Comedy Illustrated by Botticelli, capturing Dante's Inferno and the nine rings of hell, which he was entranced by.
Nine rings became nine circles, but they said it had nothing to do with the hell and heaven aspect.
"Memorable, easy to pronounce, easy to write, short and sweet, and once we start looking at export market which is in the business plan, we wanted people to be able to pronounce it," Cat said, explaining it was an easy number and a simple shape.
"We like the balance of the heaven versus hell, in that context, because everything we do in the business we want it to be balanced, all the products and all the flavour profiles, and the way the three of us work as a team."
Ben was previously a spray-painter but after suffering a traumatic brain injury close to nine years ago, he said he'd been looking for ways to get back into the workforce and life, with flexibility, because a 9-5 role wouldn't be sustainable.
"We realised quickly that I could do this in my own time frame, and I often can't do anything from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, and then I will come good and I can work until 2 in the morning, as long as the work gets done," Ben said.
"That was the catalyst for doing this. We knew we could make a good product and it was also a good way to get back into productivity and back to feel like I am giving back to my family and society again.
