Winter chill no excuse to stay inside

"Winter is coming."
Well, I guess by the time you're reading this it's here.
This week has certainly seen some Stark contrasts regarding the weather (see what I did there?!)
One morning I can barely feel my fingers when trying to write the first story for the day, the next it's balmy enough to be spring already.
Which of course means it's the perfect time for my reverse cycle air-con to pack it in - maybe it got fed up with the fickle weather and figured it was better to go into hibernation for the season.
Adding insult to injury, my bathroom's light/heat/exhaust thingy also chose this week to stop working.
So not only are my morning showers in the relative darkness and chill, the steam is running down the walls and fogging up the mirror (perhaps not being able to see my reflection is a good thing at this point...)
Anyway, what's all this got to do with anything?
As readers will have seen over the past week or so, the arrival of winter also brings with it numerous reasons to get outside and enjoy the many treats this region has to offer - even in the cooler months.
Sculpture for Clyde is currently showcasing the incredible talents of artists from near and far along the Batemans Bay foreshore.
Music lovers also have a lot to look forward to as Merimbula prepares to host its 42nd Jazz Festival over the long weekend.
With around 500 musicians and 90 bands across multiple venues, there's sure to be plenty of opportunities to escape the cold.
Or perhaps the cold is what you live for?
If so, WinterSun Festival and its swimming events could be for you. Jump intro the crystal waters of the Sapphire Coast for a fun (apparently?) dip, before joining the streetfest, live music, food vans and twilight lantern parade.
Later this month also sees the Fungi Feastival highlighting the many glorious ways to enjoy mushrooms - from foraging to photography.
Regardless of the weather - and my internal heating issues - there is plenty to get excited about across our region this winter.
Have a great weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
