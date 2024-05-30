Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anglers snap up prizes at Merimbula Classic

By Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sub junior Riley Holley with his winning 535mm snapper. Picture supplied
Sub junior Riley Holley with his winning 535mm snapper. Picture supplied

The 2024 MBGLAC Snapper Classic held over the weekend was very successful.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.