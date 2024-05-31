Historic Wyndham country church a gorgeous for sale listing

John Liston OAM knows a thing or two about houses of praise and their history, but said it was sadly inevitable another beautiful country church had hit the real estate market.
As the winter sun rose across Wyndham, mottled shadows from an old tree flickered across the 1898, three-roomed timber building, which once stood proudly as St Joseph Catholic Church.
Though the church was only 89sqm in size, it was estimated to have a generous 1923sqm allotment with both street and lane access, but John, who was present during the last service said its history was special.
As he sat at the rear of the church after performing music, a thing he had done throughout the Valley for close to 40 years, John found a moment to capture a photograph of Father Ogah and the congregation.
Three beautiful stained glass windows on each side transmitted yellows, blues and reds across the wooden pews which lined the church as they faced towards the chancel, which held the altar and seats of the clergy.
Authoring the book, 'Faith of our forefather's living still', John studied and captured an understanding of 150 years of Catholic History in the Parish of Pambula, which discussed the small timber church in Wyndham.
During the mid-to-late 19th Century, Father Patrick Slattery who was appointed to the Eden district with Wyndham in his service area, penned adverse comments in his saddlebag diary about the town's failure to attend mass and receive the sacraments regularly.
Before the church site on Norwood Street had been purchased in 1886, mass and the sacraments were celebrated at both stations and catholic homesteads, where Father Slattery as resident priest, served the community of Wyndham.
Later, money was raised by Father Richard Condon for J Koerber to build the church, and due to a lack of money for a brick church, the cheaper wooden construction was chosen.
"It was built well over 100 years ago when priests would travel out there, and it was a long distance with a horse and a wagon, and so they had a bedroom out there and he'd sleep there the night," John said.
"But now it's only a 20 minute drive from Pambula to out there, so it's hard to maintain and it's a pretty big block of land and an old church that needs constant renovation, so it makes more sense, and the money can then be used for more pastoral things in the bigger centres.
"The smaller centres can travel there and benefit from it."
The property is currently asking for expressions of interest, closing June 3, 2024, at 5pm. For further information or to view the listing from Chris Wilson Real Estate, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.