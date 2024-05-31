Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Historic Wyndham country church a gorgeous for sale listing

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 31 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Liston OAM knows a thing or two about houses of praise and their history, but said it was sadly inevitable another beautiful country church had hit the real estate market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.