Kristy McBain says she supported council's Bega Rec Ground funding request

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain says she will continue to work with the Bega Valley council as it looks to find alternative funding sources for the Bega Rec Ground redevelopment.
As the Bega District News revealed on Wednesday, a planned-for federal government grant worth $4.86million will not be forthcoming.
BVSC learned on May 16 its application for the funds under the federal government's Growing Regions Program had been unsuccessful.
The rejection means the portion of the money budgeted by council for the sporting precinct masterplan will now have to be borne by ratepayers, unless an alternative source is found.
Work on the redevelopment has already begun and the council said the setback would not delay the previously stated timeframe of the project.
The principal funding source for the work was the NSW government, which committed $11.7million.
BVSC was responsible for providing the remaining 40 per cent or so of the overall cost, some $7.9million - but in that commitment was the hoped-for $4.86m of federal funds.
Until an alternative can be found, the council said "that full amount will now be funded through BVSC ratepayer funds".
"The Growing Regions Program was highly competitive and went through a two-stage, merit-based application process including a multi-party panel assessment," Ms McBain said.
"While I'm not the decision maker for this program, I wrote a letter of support for this project because access to better sporting facilities in the Bega Valley is something I've long campaigned for.
"I understand the council may be disappointed by this outcome, however I'll continue to work with the council as it considers the feedback on its application, ahead of the next Growing Regions round."
The Growing Regions Program included a two-stage, merits-based application process designed to restore transparency and integrity to regional grants funding.
It was a competitive process and not all eligible projects were recommended for funding.
Of the 40 projects successful in receiving funds through round one of the Growing Regions Fund, only two went to councils in federal electorates held by Labor.
Feedback will be available to unsuccessful applicants, which will assist them to strengthen their project proposal for future funding opportunities - including preparing for future rounds of the Growing Regions Program.
