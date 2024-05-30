Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kristy McBain says she supported council's Bega Rec Ground funding request

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
May 30 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain says she will continue to work with the Bega Valley council as it looks to find alternative funding sources for the Bega Rec Ground redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.