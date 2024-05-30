Bega District News
20 Cocora Street, Eden

By House of the Week
May 31 2024 - 8:30am
2 Bed | 1 Bath | 1 Car

  • $1,380,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 02 6496 3583
  • Inspect: By appointment

With unimpeded views of Snug Cove, the harbour, and across the vast expanse of Twofold Bay, this cottage sits in a sensation spot.

