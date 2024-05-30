20 Cocora Street, Eden

With unimpeded views of Snug Cove, the harbour, and across the vast expanse of Twofold Bay, this cottage sits in a sensation spot.
"The location is incredible," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent.
"It immediately adjoins reserve, which looks over Eden's harbour, and there's little tracks you can follow to the waters edge.
"The view from the property is spectacular. The photos don't do it justice. You can see the whole width of the bay."
Spick and span, the two bedroom fishermen's cottage is set on a fantastic 1032 square metre zoned R3 Medium Density (units STCA) allotment.
Spacious and well kept throughout, the home comprises a main living area and an adjoining sunroom, featuring a cosy heater and mesmerising views.
There is a well set-up kitchen and a small dining area, a main bedroom with a built-in robe, and a second bedroom.
Enjoy the convenience of a study/storeroom, a main bathroom, and a second toilet. The property is complete with a single carport and a covered courtyard area.
You will love spending your days watching yachts bob on their moorings, the working fishing fleet unload the days catch, and majestic cruise ships enter the harbour to dock.
From within this cosy cottage, you will have sought-after front row seats!
