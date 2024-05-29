Soak in the vibes at Merimbula's WinterSun Festival

Merimbula isn't just an ideal location for summer escapes. Winter in Merimbula is wild!
Returning for its fourth year, WinterSun Festival is gearing up to immerse you in cool water swimming, music festival vibes and a stunning trail run and hike.
WinterSun will run over the June long weekend. Accompanied by the Merimbula Jazz Festival, it's an ideal time to enjoy the mild and sunny Sapphire Coast climate.
Saturday June 8, is all about the WinterSun Water Fest, with iconic Mitchies Jetty the picturesque backdrop.
The WinterSun Salty Swim : Join the bold and the brave and hit the water for the 100-metre splash n dash from the spit to the jetty.
Ripple Racers: A new event this year is a 100m run with a 100m swim for the kids and prizes to be won.
Pups on SUPs: Bring your SUP and adventurous pup for this popular event.
Jetty to Jetty 1.2km lake swim: The hardy swimmers take to the water for this highly competitive lake swim. There are some serious local challengers, so organisers are throwing down the gauntlet to visitors to challenge for the title in 2024.
Register to participate or just watch on.
Those who prefer to stay on shore can cheer their friends on, staying warm with coffee and pastries from Mitchies espresso bar and a barbecue sausage sandwich or bacon and egg roll from Marine Rescue at the jetty.
After everyone dries off, head into town for Streetfest on Market.
The main shopping street will be closed to traffic and turned into a music festival for all, featuring live local bands, food stallholders and a licensed area selling local beers, ciders, wine, gin and vodka.
The lineup for 2024 includes Benji and the Saltwater Sound System, Fiona Boyes, Allan Watts Blues Band, The Kick Ons, Spindrift Saga and Candelo's very own Los Zafiros.
Then Sunday, June 8, will see year three of the highly anticipated Wharf to Wharf challenge.
The W2W is a 27km hike from the historic Tathra Wharf to Merimbula Wharf.
This challenge offers a breathtaking trek on the very best of the Sapphire Coast's wild walks.
Be warned, some trail runners have taken on the challenge to see how quickly it can be done!
Find out more at the WinterSun website, or on social media.
