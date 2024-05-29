$4.8m sportsground grant unsuccessful, Bega ratepayers to foot the bill

Bega Valley Shire Council will begin looking for alternative funding sources for the major Rec Ground redevelopment after missing out on a significant federal government grant.
The council had applied to the federal government for a share in its Growing Regions Program.
The request for $4.86million from the funding program was included in the budget for the Bega Sporting Precinct Masterplan recently begun after many years of delays and red tape hurdles.
However, following a query from the Bega District News, the council confirmed it had received the news on May 16 its application had been unsuccessful.
A spokesperson said the council's application had progressed through an expression of interest stage and that it had been invited to submit a full application.
However, news the application was unsuccessful had been received last week, and the council said it had requested feedback.
It meant while the NSW Office of Sport's contribution of $11.7million still stood, the council - and therefore ratepayers - would be up for the remainder, some $7.9million BVSC confirmed this week
"Due to the timing of the tender assessment, the scheduled start of the project funding application deadlines, and the anticipated grants announcement, council included BVSC funding in its future budget planning for the project," the spokesperson said.
"That full amount will now be funded through BVSC ratepayer funds."
However, council said staff would continue to investigate external funding opportunities so as to hopefully reduce that burden on ratepayer funds.
The council said the project timeline would not be delayed by the setback.
Of the 40 projects successful in receiving funds through round one of the Growing Regions Fund, only two went to councils in federal electorates held by Labor.
