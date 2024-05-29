Further vandalism in Eden leads to police investigation

Six months after the last senseless wave of vandalism at Barclay Street Sportsground in Eden, another has occurred, prompting local police to start investigations.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said vandals had destroyed interior walls of the Barclay St pavillion toilets, forcing the facilities to close.
Cr Fitzpatrick said the assets were provided to the community and serve a crucial role in helping people to enjoy the area.
"Furthermore, vandalism serves as a needless drain on public funding that our community cannot afford," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"The accessible toilet will remain closed until significant repairs can be undertaken, which really impacts local and visiting sporting clubs that use the facility.
"A second incident occurred the following weekend, reducing the facility to just one available toilet.
"It's upsetting to see these ongoing senseless acts, especially after the recent efforts to update community assets at the Barclay Street precinct.
"Not only do these repairs divert funds from other public projects, but they also impact vulnerable community members.
"Aged residents, families and those with mobility issues rely on open toilet blocks and unexpected closures can cause them significant distress.
"These incidents have been reported to the local police and we urge anyone with information to report it to Crime Stoppers."
The facilities at Barclay Street Sportsground were damaged on the evenings of Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 26 along with damage to the Pambula Beach public toilets on Saturday, April 6.
Anyone with information relating to these acts of vandalism should report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
