Merimbula venues in full swing as Jazz Festival approaches

Over the June long weekend, the Sapphire Coast will be in full swing as 500 musicians comprising nearly 90 bands attend the 42nd Merimbula Jazz Festival.
Scoops, slides, turns, rhythmic displacement and embellishments, improvisation and swinging, bright and bold trumpets and growling saxophones will be some of the techniques used, synonymous with jazz.
Denise Dion, president of the Merimbula Jazz Festival committee, said seeing the joy and pleasure on people's faces during the course of the weekend was something money couldn't buy.
"The musicians come to Merimbula because they want to play jazz and they love that we provide them a professional environment, a professional setup, professional equipment and also they get to hear the music they love with an audience that appreciates it," Ms Dion said.
"This year we've got our vocal workshops for the first time, and they are almost completely booked out, so we're very happy with that first take. We weren't expecting anything huge, you know, the first year you try something new you don't know how it's going to go.
"But people are liking the idea of doing vocal workshops, and I'm excited to see how that will translate into performances."
The jazz swing choir will perform as part of the opening ceremony at Club Sapphire on June 8 at noon, while the gospel workshop participants will perform at the ecumenical service at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Merimbula at 11.30am Sunday, June 9.
Seven venues will host the musicians, with a new inclusion for 2024 through Dulcie's Cottage who will host bands Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
The Festival will kick off with an opening ceremony Saturday, June 8 from noon to 1pm at Club Sapphire, where Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain and Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick will welcome everyone to the 42nd Merimbula Jazz Festival.
Featured bands include the Sydney Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Leisa Keen and the Keen Kats who will back the jazz swing choir. There will be dancing from the energetic and amazing Swing Katz and Merimbula's Take Your Brain Dancing.
Saturday afternoon from 5pm will also see the return of the ever popular Lantern Walk from Spencer Park, which invites residents to make creative lanterns with battery lights and walk from Spencer Park to Market Street.
In its 12th year, Jazz Quest will be occurring on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm at Merimbula RSL Club, which promotes and encourages younger jazz musicians thanks to generous supports from Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega.
The Jazz Festival runs from Friday, June 7 from 4pm to Sunday, June 9 until 11pm. Tickets can be purchased at merimbulajazz.org.au or the jazz office next to the Visitor Information Centre from Thursday, June 6 at $125. Day passes are $60, session passes are $50. Students year 12 and under free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.