Ribbon cut on rebuilt Kiah Community Hall, a 'place of togetherness'

Four pairs of golden scissors simultaneously cut the red ribbon out the front of Kiah Community Hall marking the official opening of the rebuilt asset.
Close to 120 residents from across the district attended the opening on Monday, May 27.
Noticeably absent was Clare McMahon, who helped champion the rebuild, but who was unfortunately unwell and couldn't attend on the day.
Monica McMahon said the event was lovely, but shared the heartfelt sadness that her sister Clare was unable to make it.
"She'll be content with the fact that it's there and it's all done, but I'm sure she's disappointed, we all are, because she's the prime reason for it," Ms McMahon said.
"A lot of community help as well, and it's been wonderful getting government support and council support as well, and it's quite dramatic to see it standing up here, as it's a beautiful building."
Among those who were in attendance were a mother and father on behalf of their son who lived in Canada after he raised $15,000 towards the project from afar.
A gentleman gazed towards the ceilings in admiration for the acoustic properties, and musicians around the refreshments pondered the same.
Smouldering eucalyptus leaves lay on a traditional wooden dish as Yuin woman Stacy Muscat prepared the smoking ceremony, a custom she was very honoured to execute.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the hall would provide an environmentally sustainable, multipurpose space that paid homage to the past and was accessible to all members of the community.
Mayor Fitzpatrick said council had worked very closely with the local community to rebuild a fit-for-purpose community hall that will meet community needs and resilience now and into the future.
The Kiah Hall rebuild project received funding of $1.348 million under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) package, which was co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said community halls have a really special place in people's hearts, and the Kiah Hall needed to be rebuilt to showcase resilience after the fires.
"I think this is the third iteration of a Kiah Hall and I think it's really important that it was rebuilt to a standard the community can be proud of," Ms McBain said.
"Standing with the community at the Kiah shop in the days after [the fires] there was a resolute feeling that we would get through this.
"It'll be a place where people can celebrate 18ths, and 40ths, and weddings, speak about those who have passed at wakes, it'll be a place of togetherness."
