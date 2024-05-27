Family and community pride on display as soldiers' memorial mural unveiled

Pride, tears, and just a touch of embarrassment accompanied the unveiling of a new mural in Bega on Saturday.
A large-scale mural by artist Terri Tuckwell was officially dedicated as part of the centenary celebration of Bega's Soldiers' Memorial Gate.
The artwork depicts several portraits of renowned Bega district service men and women alongside imagery of the various wars and conflicts around the globe in which they served.
Fittingly, those pictured, or their relatives, were in attendance for the unveiling of the incredible mural.
Barry Dwyer, himself a veteran, was moved to tears when asked what it meant to see his father Frank Dwyer included in the mural.
Frank was taken as a prisoner during WWII, spending time at Changi Prison in Singapore. A photo of he and three other prisoners was used by Ms Tuckwell for the artwork, which she explained during the unveiling service.
Under threat of machine guns, the prisoners were told to smile for the camera. However, Frank managed to sneakily make sure his arm and leg were extended to show the significant malnourishment they were experiencing.
Barry said his father was later taken from Changi to the coal mines outside Nagasaki in Japan, which was where he was when the bomb was dropped on the city.
"He heard the bomb go off and knowing the war was then over he caught a train into the city to see what had happened," Berry said.
"He was told [by his own commanding officers] not to say anything about what they'd seen or been through."
For John Lehmann, having his youthful face included on the mural was "a bit embarrassing".
"There are plenty of other men and women more deserving," he said.
John was among the first intake when National Service was a two-year commitment. He and fellow Bega local Ron Keft - whose portrait also features in the mural - were consecutive numbers in the draft, John said.
Following their gruelling basic training stint, Ron was deployed to Vietnam and John to Borneo.
"We didn't see much of each other after that."
While not part of the mural, Gloria Cook was feeling a great sense of pride at her family's recognition in Saturday's centenary service.
The Soldiers' Memorial Gate carries the names of 66 men from the Bega district who lost their lives during WWI - among them Gloria's uncle, Eric Courtney Campbell.
Eric was a dairyman who entered camp in June 1918 at the age of 19.
His was a tragically short-lived service.
His records indicate Eric embarked from Melbourne in October 2018, but that he fell ill during the sea journey and was admitted to the ship's hospital for two days.
The notes state this was on November 20, 1918 - a week after the treaty was signed and war was over.
Upon arrival in London on December 5, Eric was allotted to the 57th Battalion.
On January 29 he again fell seriously ill with pneumonia and was admitted to the military hospital that had been set up in Edinburgh Castle.
He died a week later and was subsequently buried in Comely Bank Cemetery, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Gloria, her husband Ron and daughter Cheryl Mathison took part in Saturday's centenary service by hanging a photo of Eric Campbell on the fence alongside the 65 others who also lost their lives during WWI.
Each of the names were read out as a bass drum sounded the solemn roll call.
