Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

The Band of the Royal Military College Duntroon is heading to the Far South Coast for a series of gigs. The large band of professional musicians can pivot from pomp and ceremony to popular rock music and promise a fun and lively show. As well as tying in with the centenary celebration of the Bega Soldiers Memorial in Bega, the band will also play shows in Merimbula and Narooma. Catch them at the Merimbula RSL Club Friday, May 24; St Patrick's Catholic Church Bega Saturday, May 25; and Club Narooma Sunday, May 26. The Club Narooma show is free. Contact the venues for further details.

