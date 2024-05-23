Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

May 17 - June 5
Spiral Gallery's latest exhibition celebrates First Nations artists living on Yuin Country. From May 17 to June 5, the exhibition features Indigenous artists Don Atkinson, Sabrina Canavan, Rhiannon Chapman, Amanda Close, Jidi Cooper, Sean Deaves, Toni Hill, Troy Lenihan, Olivia Matthews, Marcus Mundy, Alison Simpson, Emma Stewart and Lucinda Thurston. Opening event on Saturday, May 18 at 10am-12pm. Enjoy morning tea and meet the artists. Welcome to Country at 11am. Spiral Gallery is at 47 Church St Bega. Open Mon-Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10am-1pm. www.spiralgallery.org.au.
Bega, May 25
Bega's Soldiers' Memorial Gate turns 100 this week and the community is invited to join the very special commemoration. Beginning with a street march mustering at Club Bega from 10.15am before a service and special presentations at 11 under the arch. Following the service there will be military displays on the Bega Rec Ground including infantry vehicles, Army and Navy helicopters, Bega Valley Light Horse and even a 105mm Howitzer.
May 24-26
The Band of the Royal Military College Duntroon is heading to the Far South Coast for a series of gigs. The large band of professional musicians can pivot from pomp and ceremony to popular rock music and promise a fun and lively show. As well as tying in with the centenary celebration of the Bega Soldiers Memorial in Bega, the band will also play shows in Merimbula and Narooma. Catch them at the Merimbula RSL Club Friday, May 24; St Patrick's Catholic Church Bega Saturday, May 25; and Club Narooma Sunday, May 26. The Club Narooma show is free. Contact the venues for further details.
Pambula, May 25
The Many Hands Volunteer Expo will be held at the Oaklands Event Centre from 10am to 2pm on Saturday. Held during National Volunteer Week the event will showcase the diverse range of local organisations keen to welcome new volunteers across the Bega Valley. Meet more than 30 groups representing a diverse range of volunteering opportunities and find your fit.
Eden, May 27
Eden VIEW Club's next monthly lunch meeting is at the Eden RSL Hall at 10.30am on Monday, May 27. New members are made very welcome. Contact Secretary Vivien on 0450 984 390 to attend or for more information.
Barragga Bay, June 2
Renowned pianist Stefan Cassomenos will perform two works of Beethoven on grand piano with grace, power and precision. Beethoven's Hammerklavier Sonata is considered one of the greatest piano sonatas of all time. Completed in 1818, the work was originally regarded as unplayable, and has retained its status as one of the most demanding solo works in the classical repertoire. Four Winds is delighted to have Cassomenos returning to Barragga Bay to share his talent and skill with the community for this delightful afternoon inside the Windsong Pavilion. Bar and doors open 2pm, performance from 3pm. Tickets via www.fourwinds.com.au
Candelo, June 5
This year marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment. The 2024 Bournda EEC World Environment Day dinner is at Candelo Town Hall from 6pm. Buffet meal by the Cowsnest Community Farm volunteers and all funds raised will go to supporting Potoroo Palace Native Animal Sanctuary. Tickets $30 via Trybooking
June 7-10
Listen to a wide range of jazz styles from trad through to swing, modern and fusion; there's something for everyone. Jazz Lover tickets are just $125 for an entire weekend of music June 7-10 for over 25 hours of music in each of six venues. The festival also includes gospel and swing jazz choir workshops where attendees get to be part of the program. See more details/tickets at merimbulajazz.org.au.
Tarraganda, June 14
Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill are 'Half Light, a musical duo whose music encapsulates Celtic folk melodies and songs, and then weaves them together to create fresh and exciting arrangements. Half Light aim to transport listeners to faraway lands with one melody and have them tapping their toes with the next. The pair return to Tarraganda Hall on Friday, June 14, 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 at renniepearsonmusic.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.