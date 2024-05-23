Keen to be a councillor? Learn what's involved

People interested in representing the Bega Valley community as a councillor are invited to attend an information session at the Bega Valley Civic Centre, Bega on Monday, June 3.
The session will run from 10am to 12pm and will include presentations on the role and responsibilities of a local government councillor, as well as how to access the NSW Electoral Commission requirements for nominating.
Guest speaker, the mayor of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, Kenrick Winchester will share his experience.
Presentations will be made by Bega Valley Shire Council's senior leadership group about important responsibilities a councillor has in local government, key dates for the election and what to expect from the induction process for elected officials.
Those who attend will be able to have an informal catch-up to ask questions and find out more from the presenters at the conclusion of presentations.
Council CEO Anthony McMahon said attendance at this information session would help potential candidates understand the requirements, commitment and rewards of being a councillor.
"If you are committed to serving our community and have considered nominating as a candidate for the 2024 local government elections, this session is for you," Mr McMahon said.
"Our speakers have a wealth of knowledge and experience in local government and can answer questions you have about work-life balance, juggling family and personal commitments, and the impact you can have as a councillor."
The information session will be live-streamed and accessible for those who cannot attend in person.
Potential candidates wishing to attend the information session can register before noon Thursday, May 30, via the candidate information session tab on council's website.
Local government elections will be held on September 14, 2024.
