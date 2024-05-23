Cook claims Tura Open title

Gary Cook has claimed the 36-hole 2024 Tura Men's Open conducted last weekend, May 18-19.
Gary was trailing Gold Creek's Paul Bright all the way and drew level after the 17th hole.
On the last hole Gary made a birdie while Paul missed his birdie attempt to force a playoff for the title.
This was Gary's third Tura Open victory with the others being in 2000 and 2013.
The full list of Tura Open results is below:
Open champion: Gary Cook (Tura) 149
Open 2nd place: Paul Bright (Gold Creek) 150
Open 3rd place: Daniel Trease (Traralgon) 156
Div 1 Nett winner Trent Vonarx (Corowa), runner-up Joey Dean (Murrumbidgee) 151
Div 2 Gross winner George Skeers (Tura), runner-up Stuart Peacock (Yowani)
Div 2 Nett winner Mark Solway (Links Shell Cove), runner-up Peter Byrne (Tura)
Div 3 Gross winner Ben Bailey (Murrumbidgee), runner-up Paul Morshead (Queanbeyan)
Div 3 Nett winner William Fleet (Tura), runner-up Lea Hansen (Howlong)
Wednesday, May 8, saw 32 ladies take the field for round two of the Ladies Championships.
Following on from her round one success last week, Annie Madigan was again the overall winner and the winner of A Grade with 76 nett, from Wendy Moon who had 77 on a countback.
Susie O'Neill took out B Grade with 77, from Stephanie Shaw on 78.
Gross winner on the day was Elizabeth McErlain with 100. Runner up was Wendy Moon with 103 on a countback.
Nearest the pins were won by Serena Garrett (3rd), Joy Stewart (5th), Judith Lonza (9th), Edna Beech (13th) and Rae Grange (17th).
There was no play on Saturday due to the weather.
