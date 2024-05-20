Can Assist Mother's Day raffle winners

Prize winners have been drawn in the Bega Valley Can Assist Mother's Day raffle.
On Friday, May 10, the winning names drawn were Brett Horne, Jane from Plevey's Pharmacy, and Alison from Bendigo Bank.
Can Assist thanked Chrissie, Tracey, Woolworths and Big W for donating prizes, as well as all the wonderful people who bought tickets.
Can Assist Bega Valley was formed in 2004. The branch raises funds to provide financial assistance to patients in our local community who are undergoing cancer treatment.
The branch provides financial assistance, practical support and accommodation to people affected by any type of cancer, with all money raised by initiatives like the Mother's Day raffle in support of those aims.
