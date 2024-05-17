Dealing with an unhealthy system

Just a short piece today sorry.
The reason being it's already 9.30pm Friday as I write this and I'm drained.
I had a specialist appointment at Canberra Hospital and that came with several time-sucking elements.
Despite the reasonable 1.50pm appointment time, when it was 5.20pm and I still hadn't seen anyone, it began to feel more than a little unreasonable.
Then of course there was the 6-hour commute - made even longer because of the wild storm that hit as I negotiated Brown Mountain on the way home tonight.
Given the entire 11-hour round-trip was just for an initial consult that took no longer than 10 minutes, I have to question our healthcare system on the Far South Coast - just as many of you have surely done.
How long before we get radiotherapy here so we are spared such a ridiculous ordeal?
It's hoped the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital will have it.
But then again the South East Regional Hospital at Bega had plenty of promise as well, but the reality soon became apparent when it couldn't be staffed to its full potential.
I have nothing but positive things to say about our doctors, nurses and paramedics across the Far South Coast.
And everyone at Canberra today was helpful, and apologetic for the delays - you can't do much about it (at a staff level) when there's only a single doctor looking after the entire outpatients clinic as seemed to be the case.
While there continues to be robust discussions about the future of our health infrastructure in the South East, let us hope there are discussions just as robust about increasing the number of health professionals to make the investment worthwhile.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.