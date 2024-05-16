All in readiness for Bega Soldiers' Memorial centenary celebration

The special service to mark the 100th year of the Bega Soldiers' Memorial is only days away.
On Saturday, May 25, a celebration including street march and military displays, a commemorative photo installation, and special presentations will take place, with the entire district invited.
As it falls on a business trading day, while Carp St will be temporarily closed for the parade, main street businesses were also being encouraged to help mark the occasion with shopfront displays.
The concrete arch has stood as a silent sentinel at the entrance to town since 1924, guarding the names of servicemen from Bega who lost their lives in armed conflicts around the world.
The foundation stone was laid in March 1922 and the finished gate officially unveiled in May 1924, by mothers of fallen soldiers amid much fanfare.
In readiness for its centenary celebrations, the arch has been given a full clean-up by a conservator, fresh coats of paint and new gilding on all the plaques and names of the fallen.
Mural artist Terri Tuckwell has also been hard at work, preparing a large-scale tribute to the district's service men and women on the wall adjacent to the memorial.
The mural features panels depicting local service men and women from each of the conflict eras - WWI, WW2, Korea, Vietnam and the Malaya Emergency, Iraq and Afghanistan - along with imagery relevant to each era.
A touching depiction of soldiers' silhouettes resting on reversed arms around an eternal flame has already made an impression on passers-by as the first panel to be completed.
The plan was to have the mural complete in time for the centenary celebration, weather permitting.
On the day, those involved in the street parade will muster outside Club Bega from 10.15am, before marching to the memorial gate for an 11am service.
As well as veterans, RSL sub-branch members, Light Horse troopers and various community representatives, similar to Anzac Day marches, the special centenary parade will also include family members of the fallen soldiers carrying images of their servicemen ancestors named on the memorial gate.
Mr Berman said many of the images had been tracked down by Pat Raymond from the Bega Valley Genealogy Society with assistance from Kaye Jauncey at the Bega Pioneers Museum.
The celebrations will continue after the formal service with military vehicles and a variety of other displays on the Bega Rec Ground for the public to explore.
They will include army and navy helicopters, a 105mm Howizter, and a Bushmaster infantry vehicle, as well as displays from the Bega Valley Light Horse and historic car clubs.
There will also be refreshments and a barbecue on offer.
