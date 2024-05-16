Bega Salvos reopening a godsend for the community and sustainability

Clutched in her arms was an eclectic skirt of turquoise florals and pops of red, black skipper's hat, pair of felt sunflower slip-ons, boho bikini, suspenders, and bike shorts.
Bronte Shipton was in her element as her eyes scanned the ever-extending and diverse clothes racks of Bega's reopened Salvos store, a smile beaming on her face as she uncovered hidden treasures.
"I think it's really important to support the continuous cycle, and clothes aren't being thrown out, they're always going to stay in these shops when people need new clothes or want to come and get something a bit fresh," Bronte said.
"I love them, I think it's the best idea in this society at the moment, op-shops."
All the items together, which would usually cost hundreds of dollars, was $25.
On Thursday, May 16, the red-and-white ribbons were cut as the Bega Salvos store welcomed op-shoppers back after having been closed for six weeks to undergo renovations and improvements.
Previously, the 'family store' was overseen by the local Salvation Army officers Henry and Cindy, or Rod and Deb before them, but shifting into a 'Salvos stores' shop freed the officers to do more community-based and welfare-based work.
New red donation wheelie bins had replaced the original larger donation bins, which included stickers revealing what items were suitable for donation to remove what had previously been an anonymous dumping ground.
As the line for purchases almost exited out the front door, store manager Roger Foote felt solace and saw the accomplishment volunteers had achieved, each in matching red aprons.
"A lot of relief and a lot of hard work, as you can see the transformation of the shop from what it used to be, I just can't thank my volunteers enough," Roger said.
"I am just excited to open it and offer a cool shop to the Bega Valley again.
"Op-shopping is one of those things where you could find something so random in such a small town, it's the cool thing about the search is the randomness.
"I love retro football jerseys no matter what, and found some quite rare teams in shops and towns you'd not think of."
A lady nearby, Vanessa Bliss, hugged the 12 garments and bewildering bargains she had found, tightly squeezing them as she manoeuvred from aisle to aisle, so not to accidentally misplace a piece.
"It's great to have products that can be kept up-cycled and keep going back in the marketplace because we've got too much waste in the world," Vanessa said.
