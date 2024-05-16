Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Merimbula trio inducted into AFL NSW Hall of Fame

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 16 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alan Simpson had been sitting in his lounge room when he received an email saying he had been nominated to be part of the NSW AFL history books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.