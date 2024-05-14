Nethercote Road restoration works this week

Bega Valley Shire Council advises restoration works will be carried out on Nethercote Road on Wednesday, May 15, and will be completed by Friday, May 17, weather permitting.
The works involve repairing road infrastructure on the bridge approaches at Yowaka Creek, which were damaged during recent flood events.
Local contractors will be conducting works on behalf of council from 7am to 6pm each day.
Traffic control will be in place for the duration of the works and road users should expect minor delays.
Council thanked the community for their patience while these important works were undertaken.
Assistance was being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
It follows long-awaited news that sealing of the final section of Nethercote Road will begin in June.
In the event of closure of the Princes Highway anywhere between Eden and South Pambula, Nethercote Road is the only alternative route.
It has been used on numerous occasions following highway crashes but the unsealed section has proved problematic particularly in wet weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.