Tree removal along Princes Highway part of safety program

A total of 330 trees have been identified to be removed along 330 kilometres of the Princes Highway as part of a safety program.
The trees will be removed from the roadsides of the Princes Highway from Falls Creek to Conjola and Lake Tabourie to the Victorian border.
The project is part of a $3.5million vegetation maintenance program on key road corridors.
Transport for NSW said the work would "build greater resilience to bushfire and other extreme weather events".
"Decaying trees have been identified for removal along the Princes Highway on the South Coast," Transport for NSW regional director South Cassandra Ffrench said.
"By removing or trimming the dead and damaged trees we can reduce the possibility of roadside bushfire and network interruptions due to falling trees, boost road safety during the bushfire season, and improve sight distances for motorists."
Ms Ffrench said Transport for NSW was committed to limiting the impact to the local environment while ensuring optimal operation and safety of the road network.
"Specialist arborists were engaged to inspect thousands of trees along these key corridors," she said.
"The trees identified during inspections have been found to be either dead or in poor condition from natural ageing and decay.
"As part of our commitment to environmental sustainability, throughout this project we will protect fauna with identified habitats and offset the tree removal through programs such as reusing log waste as mulch and log hollows on other projects."
Vegetation maintenance work will be carried out from May 19.
Traffic control will be in place during work for the safety of workers and road users.
The community will be advised of traffic impacts prior to work starting.
