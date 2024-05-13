Tarraganda Hall to be filled with toe-tappers as hypnotic Celtic Duo return

With an anthology of mesmerising Celtic compositions, two acclaimed musicians are returning to Tarraganda Hall as part of their second tour of Australia.
Together Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill are 'Half Light, a musical duo whose music encapsulates folk melodies and songs, and then weave them together to create fresh and exciting arrangements.
Drawing from the rich tapestry of musical styles by which both musicians have studied and developed, Half Light have said they aim to transport listeners to faraway lands with one melody and have them tapping their toes with the next.
Pearson said one of his favourite things about touring to smaller more regional areas was how communities embraced and got behind the show, allowing the evening to become an enjoyable and memorable experience.
He shared how bringing Half Light's original music to these places was one of the most exciting parts of the tour, paired with what he called the "lift"; the high energy rise which builds from flute, whistles, guitars and infectious rhythms.
"Obviously we're playing a mixture of traditional and original [music], but we've been doing a lot of creative stuff and writing a lot of new music, and we're really excited to bring it to people," he said.
The pair return to Tarraganda Hall on Friday, June 14, with the show starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are $25 and are available at renniepearsonmusic.com
