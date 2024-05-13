Learner driver mentor program shifts into gear

The launch of a free learner driver mentor program in the region has been boosted by "generous" state government funds.
Eden Community Access Centre announced this week it had secured NSW government DLAP (Driver Licence Access Program) funding for the Bega Valley L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program.
The Bega Valley L2P Program, launched in March 2024, represents a collaborative effort between government agencies, community organisations, and dedicated volunteers, all united in their commitment to fostering safer roads and empowering youth.
The program is designed to offer free driver education and mentor support to learner drivers with a mission to empower individuals to obtain their 120 logbook hours and ultimately their P plates.
Dedicated volunteer community mentors will provide invaluable guidance and support throughout the journey.
The program encompasses a comprehensive array of benefits aimed at easing the pathway to obtaining a licence.
Learner drivers enrolled in the Bega Valley L2P Program will have access to free professional driving lessons.
Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to attend the Safer Driver Course run locally with PCYC, further enhancing their understanding of road safety principles.
There will be workshops to help participants learn about vehicle maintenance and students will be carrying out regular vehicle safety checks so these become part of their driving routine.
The initiative will extend its reach even further, by providing assistance to study for Learner's permits, setting learners on the right track towards responsible driving from the outset.
Volunteers will help young people obtain the necessary identification documents for Service NSW and weekly study sessions to learn the road rules so they can easily pass their drivers knowledge test.
Recognising the financial barriers that often hinder individuals from accessing driving education, this program will offer its services free of charge.
Thanks to the collective efforts of local Rotary and Lions clubs, a vehicle has been financed to support the practical learning experience, ensuring no learner driver is left behind.
For more information on how to enrol in the Bega Valley L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program as a learner driver or to become a volunteer mentor, contact Deb Austen at the Eden Community Access Centre on 6496 3970 (Tue, Wed or Thurs).
