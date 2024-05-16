16 Donnellan Place, Kalaru

Where coastal charm meets bushland bliss, you'll find this spacious, stylish retreat, surrounded by nature.
With its expansive interiors and seamless indoor-outdoor living, this home offers a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
"It's nestled in a very small cul-de-sac with only three other properties, so it's very private and quiet," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent.
"The beauty of it is that you feel like you're far away, but really you're only ten minutes from the beach. It's a beautiful blend of country coastal, where you can have a veggie garden and a chook yard."
Enjoy the serenity of lush gardens and panoramic views from multiple balconies, and revel in the natural beauty of the surrounding 2.5 acres.
The substantial sized home boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, slow combustion heating, and includes two living areas.
Versatile living spaces cater to every need, whether it's family gatherings, home business ventures, or simply unwinding in comfort.
The main bedroom features an ensuite and a balcony.
A lower-level room, with a separate entrance, offers potential for a home business or teenage retreat.
Complete with town and tank water, solar panels, and a double garage, this property effortlessly combines convenience and sustainability.
