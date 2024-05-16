Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

16 Donnellan Place, Kalaru

By House of the Week
May 17 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
16 Donnellan Place, Kalaru
16 Donnellan Place, Kalaru

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 8 Car

  • 16 Donnellan Place, Kalaru
  • $1,350,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate
  • 02 6494 4500
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: By appointment

Where coastal charm meets bushland bliss, you'll find this spacious, stylish retreat, surrounded by nature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.