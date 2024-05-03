Family's heartfelt plea as search for Cooma 77yo enters fifth day

The family of a man missing from the state's south is appealing for information, as the search enters its fifth day.
John Locker - also known as Tony - was last seen on Culey Avenue, Cooma, about 1pm on Monday, April 29.
Family reported the 77-year-old missing to the Monaro Police District that evening, with inquiries launched to locate him.
Family members are appealing for information, issuing a statement Friday, May 3.
"It's with deep concern that we reach out to you, seeking your help in locating a cherished member of our family who has gone missing.
"Each passing day heightens our worry especially considering his reliance on medication for his wellbeing.
"We appeal to anyone who might have seen or heard something, regardless of how minor it may seem, to come forward and aid us in bringing Tony back home safely.
"Please contact the Cooma Police with any information you may have.
"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Monaro Police District, along with POLAir, the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, NSW Marine Rescue, ACT Police, Westpac Rescue and the countless friends, family, and strangers who have dedicated their time and effort to help us search for Dad.
"We thank all the landowners that have taken the time to search their properties over the last week. Please help us bring dad home, as we fear that time is running out."
Police urged homeowners to check their properties and outbuildings in and around Cooma, including sheds and other structures, for any sign of John.
John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-190cm tall, about 80-90kg, of medium build, with short white and grey hair, and brown eyes.
He may be travelling with his dog, a black and white border collie named Sophie, wearing a blue collar.
John is known to frequent the following areas, Carlaminda, Buckenderra, Berridale, Cooma, Numerella, Bobundra, Jindabyne, Adaminaby, and Old Adaminaby.
Police said they were exploring numerous lines of inquiry, one being John may have travelled across the border into Victoria in a 1997-model two-door Toyota Hilux single-cab tabletop, which is white with a green stripe up the side, NSW registration WKR 789.
Anyone with information into John's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.