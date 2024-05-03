Bega's multicultural grocer to close as owner prioritises bakeries, family

A multicultural grocery store on Bega's Carp St, which provided flavours and spices previously only accessible in Canberra, has closed up shop just a year since opening.
Ramesh Adhikari, owner of Raymond Grocery Store, said he had to regretfully put the shop up for sale, as he found he was "spreading himself too thin" between his three businesses in Bega and Merimbula.
"I couldn't give time to that business and I had to depend on other people," he said.
He described how he would take money out of his business Inthemix Bakery and Cafe, which was next door, and the investment hadn't provided the expected returns.
"My aim was to introduce Asian groceries and foods to the area, that's why I worked really hard driving to Sydney and Canberra every week to bring different kinds of vegetables and things, and always looked at things but not how much money I can make out of this."
With a 18-month-old son at home, whose name adorned the blue and red signage, and his several bakeries, he wanted to prioritise his time and the grocery store had to sadly go.
Mr Adhikari said his commercial electricity costs were around $6000 every three months, which had also taken an effect on the returns.
He was hoping someone would consider purchasing the multicultural grocery store or he would be forced to clear stock.
Starting his career as a baker and pastry chef almost 15 years ago in a Baker's Delight before further experience was gained in an independent bakery, Mr Adhikari said, even with the 3.30am starts, he loved being in the kitchen.
"Beef, chicken, quiche, vegetable and potato pies, I make approximately 1400 pies [each week].
"And sausage rolls I make around 900 between Bega and Merimbula," he said with a smile, as he transported mouthwatering, freshly made shepherd's pies out of the oven.
