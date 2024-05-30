Site of Bega's Grand Hotel once held a pub with no beer

Plastered across the Art Deco brick facade on the corner of Auckland and Carp Streets is the word 'Grand', but the now resplendent hotel was once the site of a pub with no beer.
The original occupier of the site during the mid-1870s up until its closure in 1908 was a two-storey wooden building called the Occidental Hotel.
After its licence was surrendered, it became Mr Joseph Phillips' Temperance Hotel.
Due to being a part of the temperance movement, which sought to promote the complete abstinence of alcoholic beverages, its purpose changed.
Historian and author Peter Lacey said the temperance movement had been very strong, and had been responsible for building the Temperance Hall - which now housed Carpet Court - which could hold around 1000 people.
"It was very much a female oriented movement, obviously they didn't want dad coming home drunk every night, so they were trying to implement the 6 o'clock closing of hotels, and had become something of a feminist movement after the vote," he said.
"It initiated a series of polls in various local government areas around NSW, where the ratepayers could choose how many hotels they had in town.
"At the time, Bega had nine hotels, and the good residents of Bega decided that there were four too many.
"So licences were not renewed on four hotels, including the hotel that is now the Grand Hotel.
"Instead of pulling it down, the temperance movement decided to turn it into a coffee shop, a place for lunch and accommodation, but you couldn't get a beer."
Mrs JR Smith took over in November 1912, and then sisters-in-law, Mrs Barwick and Mrs Howard took over the boarding house in 1935.
By December 1937, the hotel, which was synonymous with the name Bega Hostel and the Occidental Guest House, was demolished for what now stands as the Grand, and was built by Tooheys Ltd.
Featured on the facade of the hotel are Art deco details including pressed tin under its awning, motifs, and a central round corner tower which matched the Balmain Brothers motor garage on Auckland Street.
The Family Hotel, where the Bega Pioneers' Museum now stands, was requested as part of the temperance movement to add a section to the front to shield those drinking alcohol on the front verandah from the gaze of the public passing in the street.
"This funny little triangular part has been added to the hotel, three steps down from what was the verandah which is now an internal passageway, so it could keep its licence in effect," Peter said.
"There are so many bits and pieces of history on Carp Street, people miss these things because they've never been told to look for them."
