Candelo pavilion to enjoy extensive renovation

Renovation works will shortly begin on the John Gordon Recreation Reserve Pavilion in Candelo.
Bega Valley Shire Council said local contractors will be establishing a work site on Friday, April 12, with internal works expected to be complete by May 15.
There will be no public access to the site for the duration of the works.
The upgrade project will improve the standard of this multi-use community facility and includes internal painting, floor sealing, amenity upgrades (toilets and dressing rooms), replacement of internal doors, cabinetry and storage, and upgrades to the canteen.
Planning and design for additional works, including installation of new picnic tables and sand pits, path upgrades and landscaping works, will commence once internal works were completed.
Council said it would keep the community updated and organise the works schedule to ensure minimal disruption for user groups.
Council thanked the community for their patience while these works were undertaken.
This project was funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 4.
