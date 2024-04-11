Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Candelo pavilion to enjoy extensive renovation

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 11 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Renovation works will shortly begin on the John Gordon Recreation Reserve Pavilion in Candelo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.