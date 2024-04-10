Lovers of art unite for a soiree at Spiral

As the sun fell on another Tuesday, a range of artists from potters to mixed media, musicians to singers, and lovers of all art forms, attended a soiree at Spiral Gallery on Bega's Church Street.
It was an opportunity for current members to mingle with those interested to find out more about the gallery and how it runs, one lady even bringing along a folder of her Australian birds with a goal to become a member.
With mouth-watering canapes and glasses of wine at the ready, the open door event was successful in bringing together creative minds, while those attending could also enjoy a smorgasbord of original artworks from South Coast artists and delve into others created during a disARTster project.
