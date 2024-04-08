Dapper gents invited to join distinguished motorcycle ride

Riders of classic and vintage styled motorcycles along the Far South Coast are invited to join the inaugural Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Narooma on Sunday, May 19, organised by Narooma Rotary.
The DGR is an annual international charity event celebrating classic and vintage motorcycles and the dapper gentlefolk who ride them.
"It unites these riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health," said Narooma event organiser Francoise Cleret.
One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their life. In Eurobodalla Shire it is two in three. Globally, one man is lost every minute to suicide - that's half a million every year.
"While the cause couldn't be more serious, the way the DGR raises funds and creates awareness is by having fun in style and dressing 'dapper'," Ms Cleret said.
All riders must register online for Narooma's ride at www.gentlemansride.com before the day. Riders must ride a classic or vintage style motorcycle (see DGR style guide), while dressed suitably dapper.
Should you wish to donate to the DGR, go online to www.gentlemansride.com, find the Narooma ride and support one or more registered riders.
Funds raised will be invested by the DGR's official charity partner Movember in local and global prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs.
The DGR will start and finish at NATA Oval (behind old visitors centre). Assemble no later than 10am. The 21km ride leaves at 11am, returning to NATA Oval.
A market for community and sporting groups to promote themselves will be held on NATA Oval in conjunction with the DGR. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
For Narooma DGR inquiries, phone Francoise Cleret on 0402 967 494.
For market inquiries, email David McInnes on davidjmcinnes@gmail.com.
