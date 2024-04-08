Motor club put rafting skills to the test for a good cause

Head raft builder Henry Petterson has already decided who the Bega Heritage Motor Club (BHMC) is raising money for at the next Merimbula Float.
"We're raising money for Pambula Surf Life Saving Club because they did 150 rescues on the day," he said.
The motor club picked an eventful Australia Day to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors and Can Assist. Life saving volunteers were called into action after rafters overshot the designated drop-off point at Spencer Park, and began floating out to sea.
"They got on these big pink swans and they had no way of controlling them and they were going and the tide was running a banker," Henry said.
"When we were coming home the tide was almost on its way out and we're sitting there doing a metre a minute. That's how far the tide was coming out - the poor little Yamaha was screaming its head off and getting nowhere."
Henry said there were a lot of reasons he decided to raise money but a big motivator was the recent death of his brother and a close friend to cancer. He also feels strongly about supporting the flying doctors.
"I used to be a coach driver in Central Australia and all over there and the flying doctors were angels as far as we were concerned," he said.
Henry and his mates from the motor club then made up a sign and visited local businesses calling for sponsorship.
Bendigo Bank, Robert Smith Furnishing, Wild Rye Bakery, Steel Line, Bottle-O, Lawrence & Hanson, Nolans, GJ Gardner Homes, G Johnson, Holdsworth Transport, Mitre 10, Elders Insurance and the BHMC all kindly donated. Next year he'll print up a certificate of appreciation for each sponsor.
After getting the community support, Henry got working on building a raft.
"I got to work and I had a top off an old caravan, an old fibreglass caravan. I looked at it and thought I can make a raft out of that," Henry said.
"I flipped it over, went off and bought a heap of timber and some four-ply and I got 20 litre drums and I put them at either end for floatation in case we went down - but we didn't look like going down.
"I put an umbrella on it and flew the flags off it and a little outboard motor and away we went.
"I rounded up Col McRae and Garry Thornton and John Rigby and I said 'would you like to come along?'"
John Rigby was the sign-writer, Garry Thornton the navigator and Col McRae helped build the boat. The project raised $2412.
Henry said he would make a few tweaks ahead of next year's expedition including a firm decision on the best place to ask for donations on the day.
"We got as far as the beach and I said 'we're stopping here - look at these people, we'll put our (donation) bucket out here'," Henry said.
"No, the boys wanted to be first and told me we'd get the donations on the way back. I think we got $5.60 and a tissue in the bucket.
"Next time we're going to stop at the bridge and we're going to rattle the can hard there and tell them what it's all about and what it's for."
