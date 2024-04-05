Applications sought for special Narra Bukulla artist in residence program

Applications are being sought for a unique three-month artist in residence opportunity nestled on the doorstep of the Mimosa Rocks National Park.
Steeped in creative history, the artist will live in a studio at Narra Bukulla, a property near Tanja which was bought by the late Marr Grounds.
The renowned sculptor and environmental artist produced many site-specific artworks on the property. The sustainably focused acreage is now owned by Marina Ely, Marr Grounds daughter and the granddaughter of leading architect Sir Roy Grounds.
An early adopter of environmental design principles, Marr Grounds built a large studio where he tinkered in the workshop - discovering creative ways to sustainably build.
Marina, an ex-high school science teacher is similarly inclined and wants the artistic space to be used by others in a supportive environment.
"(My father) was quite particular about who was allowed to go in there and in the past 10 years because his dementia was getting worse and worse - it did sit there empty," she said.
"I am just so aware of how fortunate we are to have this amazing resource sitting there and it would be lovely to allow this area to be an inspiration for future artists to create and be happy in a safe place where they can let the space take them where they want to go."
Marina said the artist in residence program had been a long time in the making and a lot of thought had gone into how it would work.
Applicants will be assessed based on their prospective project or goal and how that relates to the ethos of Narra Bukulla. Quality of previous work and how the residency will contribute to the artist's career will also be considered.
Marina along with a Sculpture Bermagui committee member, a local resident and art enthusiast will then form a panel to select the applicant once submissions close on May 26.
"Sculpture Bermagui are the ones that approached me," Ms Ely said. "It was actually Ross Cameron, one of the other Tanja artists who was friends with dad who initially approached me," Marina said.
"Because my dad had thrown the idea around while he was alive Ross knew there was the potential for it to work here.
"But dad just never did it it, he had his own thing that prohibited him from that sort of thing whereas I am all for it.
"As soon as Ross said it I was like yes, this would be perfect."
Artist Bonita Ely, Marina's mother, produced her latest work in the space. Let Me Take You There: the Great Artesian Basin is an example of the striking creations born out of the Narra Bukulla studio.
"During COVID mum came and isolated with us on the property to get away from the Sydney craziness," Marina said.
"The space was sitting there, it was still set up the way dad had it...and mum just started making as you do as an artist.
"It turned into this extraordinary installation piece...it was the first time that I was like - this just happens here.
"They just start mulling over things and they get to the space in their mind to be able to allow the ideas to form."
The residency runs from October 20 to December 20, 2024. Prospective applicants can view more information at www.sculpturebermagui.org.au/residency/
