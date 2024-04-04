Spiral soiree opens up opportunities for artists and volunteers

Have you ever wanted to know more about Bega's Spiral Gallery?
The small community exhibition space packs a big punch in the Bega Valley art scene, with rolling shows year-round in its two intimate gallery spaces.
And it's completely run by volunteers.
Now artists and community members are being invited to a soiree at Spiral to learn more.
Perhaps you would like to know more about Spiral Gallery membership.
Or maybe you could see yourself assisting at Spiral by becoming a gallery attendant.
The Spiral Soiree is an opportunity to meet current members and find out more about the gallery and its workings.
Join the team for a glass of wine at the open door event. They are keen to share what they do and explain the benefits of membership.
The Soiree at Spiral Gallery is being held on Tuesday, April 9, from 4-6pm. the gallery is located at 47 Church St in Bega.
To RSVP or for more information, phone Diny on 0477 071 016.
Meanwhile, Spiral Gallery is currently hosting two wonderful exhibitions
In Gallery 1, Spiral Members and Friends' Easter cash/card and carry exhibition is a smorgasbord of original artworks from South Coast artists with ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, clothing, felting, prints, paintings, handcrafted wood and knives.
The show runs until April 23 with artworks available to purchase.
In Gallery 2, Shifting Elements sees young artists communicating experiences of climate change with art created during the disARTster project.
This exhibition runs until April 10.
Spiral Gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, and on Saturdays 10am to 1pm. Visit www.spiralgallery.org.au for more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.