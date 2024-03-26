Boating this Easter long weekend? Take a minute to protect a lifetime

With the Easter weekend ahead, Marine Rescue NSW is expecting large numbers of boaters to hit the water, and is encouraging them to take a minute to protect a lifetime.
Logging on with the local Marine Rescue NSW base ensured volunteers were aware of the voyage and safe return of the departing vessel.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner Alex Barrell said across the service's 46 units, 3300 volunteers were ready to respond to those needing assistance on the water.
"Marine Rescue NSW has had a busy start to the year with over 1500 search and rescue missions, we are expecting this Easter long weekend to be busy on the water.
"Last Easter our crews completed 109 search and rescue missions over the four days and safely returned 247 people to shore," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said safety and preparation was paramount to an enjoyable day on the water.
"We're encouraging boaters this weekend to put all their eggs in one basket with the Marine Rescue NSW app.
"The app gives you live weather updates, safety checklists and importantly, you can Log On with your local Marine Rescue NSW base so that your safe return is being watched by our dedicated volunteers," Mr Barrell said.
"It is simple to Log On. You can do it over the Marine Rescue app or via VHF marine radio channel 16.
"Keeping across the weather is vital to safe voyage," Mr Barrell added.
"If you're heading out on the water this weekend, make sure that you've got enough safety equipment, you have fuel and fuel in reserve, you've Logged On with your local Marine Rescue NSW base and of course, wear a lifejacket."
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
The Marine Rescue app can be downloaded free from the App Store and Google Play.
