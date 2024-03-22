Let's talk about the zombie in the room

The controversial Driftwood Shores subdivision at Tuross Head continues to concern sections of the community, as construction begins this week.
On Thursday, March 14, the subdivision works certificate was issued by Eurobodalla Council, and by Monday, March 18, works had begun on the 10-hectare parcel of land at Anderson Avenue, Tuross Head.
The developer, McCloy, expected the 72 homes to be offered to market by mid-2024.
Driftwood Shores was among those across the state being referred to as a "zombie development", meaning it was approved years ago when current planning and environmental requirements were not necessarily in place.
That's not to suggest the developer was breaching regulations, just that development consent was based on the planning laws at the time.
The development was approved in 1984, with the land coming into the ownership of McCloy Group in 2022 with the existing consent still in place.
The McCloy development was just one of many of these sleeping "zombie" developments that have woken up along the NSW coastline in recent years.
In 2022 a parcel of bushland in Mirador, near Merimbula, was also the subject of a historical development approval.
With concern growing among coastal communities as to how many more zombie developments could potentially pop up in environmentally significant areas, a state parliamentary inquiry was announced this week.
The Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment and Planning will be looking into historical development consents in NSW and was seeking community input.
Inquiry chairman Clayton Barr MP said zombie developments "reflect the law at time the development consent was initially granted".
"Planning and environmental standards have changed since some of these older consents were issued and the community's expectations have shifted too," Mr Barr said.
"We are calling for submissions on the impact of these development consents on the NSW planning system, development industry and property ownership.
"We would also like to consider policy and legal solutions to address the issue, including what other jurisdictions have done to address similar issues."
Further information on the inquiry including the terms of reference and how to make a submission was available on the committee's webpage.
Submissions close June 3, 2024.
