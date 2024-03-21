Eurobodalla Council signals push for funding after virtual fence trial success

Eurobodalla Shire Council will present the results from a virtual fence trial in the hope of gaining more funding to expand the technology.
The eight month trial at Cullendulla Drive in Long Beach resulted in five wildlife strikes in the test period. Before the virtual fence, the council and WIRES volunteers were responding to as many as five in a week.
The reduction equates to a 90 per cent fall in wildlife hits.
At the council's meeting on Tuesday, March 19, a motion was carried for councillor Anthony Mayne to present the project's findings at a Transport for NSW symposium in May.
The council will also submit a motion at the Local Government Association's National General Assembly in July calling on the Federal government to research virtual fences and provide grants to local councils to undertake trials.
The Long Beach trial cost $11,531 and the council received funding from The Great Eastern Ranges and World Wild Fund for Nature Australia. A second trial is in progress at Dunns Creek Road between Mogo and Tomakin.
"I was driving down and saw the newest iteration of this done on Dunns Creek Road which looks amazing - all those bollards are in," councillor Amber Schutz said.
"It's really exciting to see this translate to new projects and I'd just like to say a big thank you to WIRES who have spent countless hours going and maintaining these, checking them, collecting all of the data and making sure that there really was proof in this."
The virtual fence works through a series of posts, each with a small alarm device, spaced 25 metres apart which are triggered by a vehicle's headlights. The fence is most effective when travelling at 80 kilometres an hour or under.
Outside of animal deaths, the fencing also has other positives. The council will make representations to the Insurance Council of Australia about the reduction in claims along virtually fenced roads.
It's hoped that less claims would reduce premiums for councils.
"Five years ago when we first had a cup of tea at SEATS (South East Australian Transport Strategy) and put this on the radar, whilst there was general interest from the department - it was we don't have enough data," councillor Mayne said.
"Organisations like WIRES and Coastwatchers and our council going away and doing the hard yards, getting that data, continuing to advocate has played a key role in why we now have a symposium.
"I didn't realise WIRES plays such a significant part in finding injured wildlife that had been hit and then euthanising.
"What a horrible job for a volunteer in our community to have to do. So anything we can do to help (we will)."
