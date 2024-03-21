Bega council road works add to driver woes during Wallaga Lake Bridge close

Bega Valley Shire Council will be doing road works on Wallaga Lake Road at the same time that Wallaga Lake Bridge is closed, meaning even more delays for motorists.
It will also impact the free community shuttle buses that Transport for NSW will be arranging at either side of Wallaga Lake Bridge when it closes for essential works and maintenance from April 29 to May 26.
Council said the road works would commence on Wednesday, April 3, and take up to ten weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Contractors will be stabilising and resurfacing the road and installing kerb, gutter and drainage between Lake View Drive, Wallaga Lake and Fairhaven Point Way, Fairhaven.
That is a distance of around 2.3km.
Works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm each day, with a reduced speed limit in place for the duration of the works.
Road users should expect "minor delays".
In response to a question about why the works were being done while the bridge was closed, a council spokesperson said "we are anticipating there will be less road users travelling through Wallaga Lake Road with many travellers already being diverted through Cobargo due to the bridge works".
Council's press release about the road works said detours will be in place when required.
When asked for further detail the council spokesperson said the detours will be "minor, intermittent, localised detours (near Wallaga Lake Heights)".
"Detours will be avoided where possible and will only occur if required during the works."
Transport for NSW has previously said that there will be parking along the causeway for people to leave their cars on the southern side of the bridge while it is closed and mentioned the possibility of car pooling.
Council said traffic control will be on site to help motorists access their homes or businesses.
Where possible, motorists should advise the traffic control or a crew member of where they need to go and assistance will be provided.
Residents have questioned why that section of road is being prioritised over the very badly rutted section of Wallaga Lake Road at the northern edge of Bermagui.
It has been that way for more than a year much to the annoyance of motorists.
The council spokesperson said after the drainage component of the project is complete between Lake View Drive and Fairhaven Point way, contractors will establish a work site on the section of Wallaga Lake Road closer to Bermagui "so that road surface reconstruction works can be carried out on both sections in the most efficient manner".
"We will share more information about these works with the community when the drainage works are new completion," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.