Mayor, councillors advocate support for regional media amid ACM print changes

Bega Valley Shire councillors have voted unanimously to advocate to the Australian Government in support of regional media and the important role printed newspapers play in keeping local communities informed and connected.
In his Mayoral Minute tabled at the council's March 20 meeting, Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick also called on ACM, the publisher of this masthead, to reconsider its recently announced decision to discontinue printing the Merimbula News Weekly and Eden Magnet newspapers.
From April 12, the Bega District News will be the primary printed newspaper in the shire, with coverage of Merimbula and Eden incorporated into its Friday edition.
All three titles will continue to publish local and regional content on their respective websites.
Cr Fitzpatrick said "the stories of regional and rural Australia are too important to lose, and in the long run it is our local communities who lose out with these closures and changes".
"The Bega Valley Shire has a large elderly population who prefer to access their news in a printed format and not online," he said.
"Many do not have access to social media or a computer.
"Additionally, areas of the shire have high socio-economic disadvantage and not all residents have access to technology to enable them to consume news in an online format.
"Our elderly residents - a key and growing part of our community - relies on printed newspapers to find out and understand what is going on locally and to stay socially connected with their community."
Cr Fitzpatrick also recommended the council "strongly advocate" to the Federal Government in support of regional media as its News Media Assistance Program considers how best to help Australia's local news providers.
His motion passed unanimously, with Cr Helen O' Neil adding "if we are to be held to account we need skilled journalists".
A spokesperson for publisher ACM thanked Bega Valley Shire for its show of support for the Eden Magnet and Merimbula News Weekly.
"This decision has not been taken lightly but building on the continuing strength of the Bega District News provides our local audiences and advertising partners across the shire and the Sapphire Coast with a bigger and better weekly community newspaper.
"We hope the council and our loyal readers continue to support our local journalism as the Bega District News approaches its 160th anniversary as the region's trusted voice."
