Wallaga Lake roadworks to take 10 weeks

Bega Valley Shire Council advises roadworks will commence on Wallaga Lake Road on Wednesday, April 3, and will take up to 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Contractors will be stabilising and re-surfacing the road and installing kerb, gutter and drainage between Lake View Drive, Wallaga Lake and Fairhaven Point Way, Fairhaven.
Works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm each day.
A reduced speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works and road users should expect minor delays.
Access to sections of the road will be restricted at different points in time and detours will be in place when required.
Traffic control will be on site to help motorists access their homes or businesses. Where possible, please advise the traffic control or a crew member of where you need to go, and assistance will be provided.
This project was funded by the Transport for NSW Regional Emergency Roads Repair Fund.
