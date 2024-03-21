Bega District News
Wallaga Lake roadworks to take 10 weeks

Updated March 21 2024 - 11:30am, first published 11:29am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises roadworks will commence on Wallaga Lake Road on Wednesday, April 3, and will take up to 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

