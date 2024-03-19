Woman drowns trying to help daughter on South Coast beach

A woman has drowned on the state's South Coast while attempting to assist her daughter, the death bringing the state's drowning toll since July 1, 2023, to 40.
Surf Life Saving NSW said NSW Police had confirmed the woman had attempted a rescue of her daughter just after 1pm Tuesday afternoon, March 19, at the unpatrolled Pebbly Beach in Murramarang National Park in Shoalhaven.
Approximately 1.13pm, the SLS NSW State Operations Centre was alerted to the incident and activated the Batemans Bay Emergency Call Out Team and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, with the helicopter arriving to find a teenage girl on the shore and a member of the public supporting an unconscious female in the water.
The helicopter winched the woman from the water with crewmen conducting CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.
The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene while a teenage female continued to be treated by paramedics and was currently in a good condition.
Between July 1 2022 and June 30 2023, there were nine bystander drownings on the NSW coastline - being where a person drowns having initially entered the water in an attempt to rescue another person in distress.
This is the second such incident since July 1 2023. The 10-year average is three.
Following the drowning, Surf Life Saving issued a statement that included measures for swimmers to ensure their safety.
