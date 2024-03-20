'Til I die': fitness trainer Adrian Day shares his love for charity cycling

He may workout at the School of Strength in Bega, but owner and fitness trainer Adrian Day has discovered the incredible world of cycling, and how a ride can change a child's life.
"I feel ecstatic and exhausted, emotional, it's outstanding, mate, this is my first one but I'm going to do them til I die," Adrian said of this week's Royal Far West Ride for Country Kids.
"I think it's the fact we give back, that's why I got on board because you give back to the kids that really, at the end of it, have nothing.
"You give back to community that supports you through everything you do, and I hope to be doing this until I'm pushing a wheelchair around."
A fellow cyclist chimed in with some friendly banter, their camaraderie reflected through a shared chuckle and smile.
"If he's on the wheelchair, he'll be going faster than he is now," they said with a laugh.
Joining 48 other riders on the Royal Far West Ride for Country Kids, Adrian and his fellow cyclists covered 330 kilometres from Merimbula to Eden return, Merimbula to Bega return, and Merimbula to Cobargo via Tathra.
The three-day charity event raised $324,307.
To prepare for such a gruelling journey of physical achievement, Adrian rode 3000 kilometres in three months, through varying weather conditions, and while he had done 50 per cent of the routes previously, the Eden leg was a first.
"It's a big sell to get us out on some of those roads that not even us cyclists travel and we don't travel a lot," Adrian said.
"Day two where we got uplifted to Bega and then headed the other way, that was a cracker, I've only ridden in [rainy] conditions like that once before, I've never ridden it with a more fantastic group of people."
Graeme Andrews, a full-time accountant, lover of cycling, and the one who organised routes and advocated for the tour in the region, said it was seeing children's faces light up that made him remember why he rode.
"It's still the euphoria at the end and finishing with the school is extra special, just reminds you of why you're doing it," Graeme said.
"Day one was a long day, we came back and it was pouring rain, then back out in the rain, and it was great to get the sunshine today.
"The problem was I told them how beautiful it is down here and they weren't believing me, and the beauty is, they saw the variety, the fact that Royal Far West is so active in the area and to be able to help by raising money."
At the Cobargo Public School finish line on Tuesday, students formed an entrance where they made a raucous noise by banging inflatable tubes together, all in excitement for the riders arriving on the oval to end their journey.
Principal Gillian Park from Cobargo Public School, said the day was a great success, a wonderful community event, with support from Royal Far West.
The school was also particularly excited by the Royal Far West raffle that saw six new bikes handed out.
"To see the look on the children's faces as they won bikes makes it all worth it," Ms Park said.
