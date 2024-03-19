Seniors Festival events in the Bega Valley

Bega Valley Shire Council is celebrating the NSW Seniors Festival (March 12-24) with a road safety workshop and events featuring local award winners who will speak about their willingness to 'reach beyond' to help their community.
Council's library services coordinator, Yvette Parker said the NSW Seniors Festival celebrated the contributions of older adults in our local communities.
"On Thursday, March 21, Transport NSW will present On The Road - Road Safety for 65 Plus at the Bega Library from 10am," Ms Parker said.
"This free workshop covers legislation and requirements for driving, using a mobility scooter and public transport options and is open to everyone over 65 years, their friends, families, support networks and health professionals. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and morning tea will be provided.
"On the same day, Senior Citizen of the Year Flo Young will speak about her community involvement in Eden and surrounding areas for the past 50 years at the Eden Library at 10.30am.
"Be inspired by Flo, a quiet, dignified person who does what is needed with a no fuss approach. A Q&A session and a delicious morning tea will follow."
If you are interested in attending these free events, contact the Bega Valley Shire Library on 6499 2127, book online or just drop in on the day.
