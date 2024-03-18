Bega District News
South Coast nurses hit their peak for Kosi Challenge

March 18 2024 - 3:17pm
Five local oncology nurses who set out to raise $20,000 for Rare Cancers Australia exceeded their target - and in doing so won the Kosi Challenge Corporate Cup.

