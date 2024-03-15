Narooma's oysters really do rock

Narooma Rocks and the Narooma Oyster Festival have been named a finalist in the Sydney Fish Market Seafood Excellence Awards 2024 for unwavering commitment to showcasing NSW's native food, the rock oyster.
The awards recognise the seafood industry's top players across 11 categories for their contribution to the economy, professionalism and commitment to supplying high quality seafood to local, national and international markets.
Narooma Rocks chair Cath Peachey said the nomination in the Promotion Award category recognised the enormous efforts of the committee and the community to deliver the iconic festival.
"The event attracts approximately 10,000 festival goers and serves around 70,000 oysters to adoring foodies," she said.
Ms Peachey went on to say, "Last year's media reach of four billion is testament to the fascination and desire people have for the oyster and we were delighted to be able to convert that into a $3.4million injection into the regional economy."
The Narooma Oyster Festival is now regarded as the biggest food and wine event in southern NSW and a 'must-do' for an increasing number of national and international foodies and sommeliers. And this year's event is shaping up to be better than ever.
Festival highlights include the Ultimate Oyster Experience masterclasses, Oyster Farmers Alley, Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships and Australia's Biggest Oyster.
Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer said the biennial awards were something he always looks forward to.
"The Seafood Excellence Awards pay tribute to every facet of the seafood industry, from ocean to plate," he said.
"We're proud of the individuals and organisations that work hard to ensure Australia's global reputation as a producer of premium seafood is maintained, and welcome this opportunity to recognise their efforts."
Winners will be announced on April 23.
"Whether we come away with a win or simply celebrate being a finalist, we are delighted to represent our unique blend of agritourism with a great cohort of passionate champions of Australian seafood," Ms Peachey said.
