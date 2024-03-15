'Marine heatwave' halts Merimbula Lake oysters, affects local restaurants

South Coast oyster farmers are often at the mercy of the weather, having to pause harvesting in heavy rains.
However, this is the first time they have been pulled up due to the water being too warm.
Merimbula Lake and its oyster industry have been affected by a "marine heatwave" this week, meaning seafood restaurants like Tidal Restaurant and Wine Bar had lost a homegrown menu favourite.
Co-owners Fiona Myers and her partner, chef Gavin Swalwell, said the water warmth meant they were unable to sell local Merimbula Lake oysters, though they have been fortunate to find a supply from Narooma.
"It's a little bit sad for us, especially with all the visitors who are coming through from the cruise ships and everything," Fiona said.
"They want to eat the oysters while looking at the oyster leases, and more than anything, we feel devastated for the local oyster farmers, they'be been hit so many times.
"First with the flooding, open shut open shut over the season, and now this is going to drag on for quite some time now, I believe it's until the water cools down."
While Tidal Restaurant's supply of fresh fish was unchanged, Fiona shared how the seafood industry was reliant on good weather, and her lobster contacts had been hit with difficulties before Christmas.
Dom Boyton is co-owner of the family-owned and run oyster farm Merimbula Gourmet Oysters, as well as shellfish quality assurance coordinator for Merimbula Lake.
He said the closure was precautionary so people didn't get sick.
"This is new because of water temperature, but we close because of rain, sewage spills quite regularly. It kind of sucks for the local restaurants which rely on myself and a couple of others for oysters," Dom said.
"It's just caused an imbalance in the water at the moment. Normally when summer's passed, we still get those high temperatures, but it'll only be for a couple of days - but we've had high temperatures since the end of December through to nearly last week."
Merimbula Lake had reading between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius for the past two months, with some heat-related mortality noticed by oyster farmers.
However, Dom stated the time away from harvesting had allowed his team to prepare for future occasions where a halt in the industry for weeks could occur again.
"We've never had to do this in New South Wales. We've been talking about it and trying to plan for it for a few years, but it's sprung up on us this year," he said, sharing how he thought there would be more time to prepare so he could have grabbed stock earlier.
"We're farmers, there's never nothing to do, and most Merimbula farmers have taken this opportunity to plan and better [their] practices to handle this - future planning, bigger cool rooms to store more stock, and training staff on management."
