Pro-Palestine protesters 'die-in' at Kristy McBain's Bega office

Five figures lay almost motionless underneath white bed sheets and cardboard signs declaring 'cease fire now' and 'cut all military ties with Israel', as part of pro-Palestine protests across the state.
In member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain's Bega offices on Carp Street, members of Palestine Action Group Bega Valley participated in a "die-in" protest calling for action against the Australian government.
Spokesperson for the group, Peter Haggar said the protest was being held at the office because of Ms McBain's role as local member and said it was part of a national day of action across the Australian east coast.
"There's a genocide happening in Gaza, there's 32,000 dead I think the numbers are up to this morning, 70 per cent are women and children. And Australia in response has defunded UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which is the only way to distribute aid through Gaza," Mr Haggar said.
"As we speak, they run the hospitals, they run the whole society and they rely on global United Nations donations to do so, Australia is among a handful of countries who have defunded UNRWA, last week Canada reversed that decision.
"So we're calling on the refunding of UNRWA immediately and to increase funding and do everything we can to stop the genocide in Gaza. In addition we're calling on the Australian government to support the International Rule of Law particularly through South Africa's case in front of the [International Court of Justice]."
Mr Haggar said they were also calling on an end to exports of military aid.
"We call on Australia to take an independent stance or a pro-international rules stance to stop the United States supporting Israel's genocide of [Palestine]," he said.
"We have an opportunity to be a good friend of the United States and influence them to stop this."
On Friday, March 15, Australia has said it will reinstate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after it was frozen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.