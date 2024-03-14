R U OK? Convoy provides support, genuine conversations from lived experiences

A fleet of yellow will be arriving to the NSW Far South Coast for five days in March as part of the R U OK? Conversation Convoy.
It's goal is to help regional communities understand how they can look out for their friends, family members and colleagues, offering a free cuppa and a sausage sizzle.
The convoy will participate in some closed events at a school, TAFE, and workplace, with public events held at the Sapphire Community Pantry in Bega on March 21, Bega Cheese Heritage Centre on March 22, headspace's Beats by the Beach on March 23, and Wyndham Markets on March 24.
Glenn Cotter, R U OK? ambassador, said the tour to regional and rural areas where access to support wasn't as high, was extremely important as it allowed a hand to be extended to those in the local community who find difficulty speaking amid life's challenges.
"I like to watch people and look at dynamics and the amount of times you can go out and see people sitting in a coffee shop and neither look up from their phones, don't look at each other, don't engage with each other, or someone's trying to talk and the other is avoiding interaction," Glenn said.
"Body language is a big thing because we can put up all the fronts in the world, but body language still shows, my spider-sense [goes] off because something's just not right, and then [I] just ask.
"Don't be afraid to ask somebody, and if they say, 'Yeah, I'm alright', you've got to give them the due that that's it, it'll simmer. Just say, 'If you want to talk, let me know,' and sometimes they'll open up or simmer until the time's right."
Glenn said conversations with people in casual, safe settings allow people to open up, and if you realise someone was not travelling well, and you can see it and know it, it's important to put it out there because it gives them permission to unravel their thoughts.
If someone appeared distressed and physically emotional, Glenn said it's paramount people ask the question 'Are you alright?' because a simple interaction may help to change the trajectory of someone's life.
"You may be the first person who's actually acknowledged them all day," he said.
"So when you're in that headspace, [no-one asking are you okay] proves no-one gives a crap, you already feel worthless, you already feel useless.
"If you see something and it doesn't feel right, no-one's going to shoot you for asking, you just never know, and that simple question of asking or just smiling at them may be what tips them back and makes them feel visible.
"You never know what somebody's going through."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
